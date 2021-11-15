Aljaz Skorjanec and Sara Davies break silence after Strictly exit - 'I'm gutted' They are seventh couple to leave the show

Aljaz Skorjanec and his celebrity partner, Sara Davies, exited the Strictly dance floor on Sunday night, after facing the dreaded dance-off against Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin, who were saved unanimously by the four judges – and now the pair have spoken out.

Taking to Instagram following the end of Sunday's show, Janette Manrara's husband paid tribute to his dance partner for "the last 10 weeks".

"We have been having so much fun from day 1. It was such a joy to dance with you every single day for the last 10 weeks," he began.

He continued: "You transformed yourself every single weekend into a beautiful dancer. A real testament to how working hard towards something can make dreams come true. I LOVED every second of it! Thank you partner! @saradaviescc #haway."

Fellow Strictly stars were quick to express their sadness, with Gorka Marquez writing: "You both should be proud! Well done brother."

Amy Dowden, who is still in the competition with Tom Fletcher, added: "Loved watching you each week! You should be so proud my friend."

Sara was clearly touched by Aljaz's words and wrote back: "I'll miss you so much partner. Love you tons!"

On her own social media account, the 37-year-old entrepreneur was honest, and told her followers that she was "pretty gutted".

"Well I'm not gonna lie – I'm pretty gutted - my Strictly journey has been an unbelievable experience and I wasn't quite ready to finish it yet but you know what they say about all good things coming to an end...

"I'm going to miss dancing every day - but what I'm really gonna miss is this guy here. He literally is one in a million and lights up every room he walks into and has had such a positive impact not only on me but my whole family. He's become an honorary member of the Davies clan these past 2 months and the boys are beyond devastated that 'uncle Aljaž' isn’t going to be round for tea tomorrow night."

She continued: "I know it sounds like such a cliche but this really has been a life-changing experience – I've learnt so much about myself and I’ve achieved things I never thought I could. I'm so proud of every dance I've done and I'm so pleased I went out on such a high with that Argentine Tango after having had the best week! @aljazskorjanec @bbcstrictly."