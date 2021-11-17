Helen Mirren unveils drastic transformation for new movie - and you will not recognise her! The actress has floored fans with her latest makeover

Helen Mirren left fans doing a double-take after her latest movie makeover which you have to see to believe!

MORE: Fans gobsmacked after spotting Bake Off star in new Netflix film

In a first-look image from the upcoming biopic Golda released on Wednesday, the 76-year-old actress looks totally unrecognisable. Dressed in a navy cardigan, she can be seen sporting a head of frizzy grey hair and appears to be wearing both face and body prosthetics, transforming her into the late Israeli Prime Minister, Golda Meir. See for yourself below!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Helen Mirren through the years

In the film, which began shooting in London this month, the Prime Suspect actress will be portraying the late PM who made history as Israel's first female leader. The project is being helmed by Florence Foster Jenkins director Nicholas Martin and also stars Call My Agent’s Camille Cottin, Judy actor Ed Stoppard and Black Mirror star Ellie Piercy, among others.

MORE: Helen Mirren's home with husband Taylor is basically a nature reserve – photos

MORE: Helen Mirren bravely opens up about mental health: 'those negative thoughts are always lurking'

According to Deadline, Golda is a thriller that "chronicles the high-stake responsibilities and controversial decisions that Meir – also known as the ‘Iron Lady of Israel’ – faced during the Yom Kippur War in 1973."

The actress has floored fans with her makeover for the film Golda

Fans quickly took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the new photos - and many couldn’t quite believe it was Helen under all the make-up.“That’s Helen Mirren???” one shocked fan asked in disbelief. Another wrote: “WOW, this is insane. I had to do a double take as that does not look like her AT ALL.”

“Jaw..... DROPPED!” someone else said alongside a shocked face emoji, while a fourth joked: “Fun Fact: This photo has already gotten Helen Mirren an Oscar nomination.”

MORE: 60 must-watch movies to check out on Netflix this week

Speaking about the new role, Helen said: “Golda Meir was a formidable, intransigent and powerful leader. It is a great challenge to portray her at the most difficult moment of her extraordinary life. I only hope I do her justice!”

Helen has taken on many impressive roles over her fifty-year-plus film and theatre career, including both Queen Elizabeth I and II, Queen Charlotte, Cleopatra and Catherine the Great.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.