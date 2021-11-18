Jeremy Clarkson has awful accident on Clarkson's Farm – details

Jeremy Clarkson has opened up about an "awful accident" that took place on Diddly Squat Farm, the location where he films his hit Amazon Prime Video show, Clarkson's Farm.

Chatting to The Guardian, the TV personality explained: "I had the most awful accident last week. I hit a telegraph pole with a very expensive piece of borrowed equipment. So I’m in deep [expletive]."

He also chatted about his love of farming, explaining: "I definitely sleep better after a day on the farm. There are no cameras here today, though. I’ve had to write a column and I’m seeing you. But as soon as you’re gone, weather permitting, I’m back on the tractor."

The star previously told HELLO!: "Literally everybody told me not to do it! Because farming is a vocation. You either need to be born into it or you need to go to agricultural college and learn how to do it.

Jeremy got himself in trouble by hitting a lamp post

"You can’t just say, 'I’m going to do farming.' I think John Humphrys tried to do farming – it lasted a year, and by his own admission he hated it, couldn’t do it and it was too difficult - it is phenomenally difficult!"

Despite the trials involved with the vocation, Jeremy is currently filming a second series of the hit show, which was previously confirmed by his farmhand (and overall fan favourite) Kaleb Cooper. Sharing a snap of himself filming the series on Instagram, Kaleb wrote: "Filming is well underway. Enjoying every minute of it as well!"

Fan were thrilled to hear the update, with one person writing: "Can't wait for it. Best thing on the telly." Another said: "Keep up the great work matey, and keep that Clarkson under control. Lol. Really looking forward to the next series."

