Clarkson's Farm fans delighted after major series two update Jeremy Clarkson is back on the farm!

Jeremy Clarkson's Amazon Prime series Clarkson's Farm proved to be a big hit with TV viewers and many were overjoyed to hear series two had been confirmed back in July. And luckily for fans, one star of the show has given a major update on the new episodes.

Kaleb Cooper, who won viewers' hearts as the no-nonsense tractor driver on the docu-series, took to social media this week to announce that filming for new episodes is "well underway."

In the post, Kaleb could be seen stood on the farm, which is located in the Cotswolds, in front of the camera as he wrote in the caption: "Filming is well underway. Enjoying every minute of it as well!"

Naturally, fans were thrilled to hear the update on Clarkson's Farm. One person wrote in the comments: "Can't wait for it. Best thing on the telly." Another said: "Keep up the great work matey, and keep that Clarkson under control. Lol. Really looking forward to the next series."

A third follower was equally as delighted with the news, adding in a comment: "Can not wait for this, you sir are a LEGEND!!!!"

Kaleb Cooper shared on Instagram that filming for series two is well underway

The reality show, which became a smash-hit with viewers and critics alike, sees former Top Gear host Jeremy, along with his long-term girlfriend, Lisa Hogan, do their best to learn all about the logistics of running a farm from local farmers and agricultural experts.

The synopsis for the second instalment reads: "Viewers can expect a deeper insight into another year on Diddly Squat Farm as Jeremy aims to diversify, expanding his limited agricultural knowledge under the watchful eye of his team: tractor driver Kaleb, stone wall favourite Gerald, advisor 'Cheerful' Charlie, Jeremy's better-half-turned-farm-shop-keeper Lisa and many more.

"Series two promises to bring more laughs, triumphs and tribulations, and of course more farming faux pas, as we follow Jeremy and co on their agricultural adventure."

