Outlander star Caitríona Balfe reveals the surprising reason she decided to have a baby The actress and her husband Tony welcomed a baby boy earlier this year

Outlander star Caitríona Balfe has opened up about why she decided to start a family, revealing that her most recent film project played a huge part in her decision.

Speaking on the latest episode of Variety's Awards Circuit Podcast, the 42-year-old actress revealed that she fell pregnant "not longer after" the seven-week shoot for her upcoming film Belfast wrapped in November of last year.

WATCH: See the heartwarming trailer for new movie Belfast

She joked: "I decided I was having so much fun playing a mother, I would just go for it," before admitting that her role in the film did actually influence her decision to become a mother.

"Well I have to say, hanging out with Jude [Hill] who plays Buddy and Lewis [McAskie] who plays Will and Lara [McDonnell] who plays Moira, it has to have a good effect. They're just the most amazing kids, their mums were so cool, I was in a bubble with them and I think it sort of gives you a kick just to be like 'I'll do it. Why not?'"

Caitríona plays a mother in her new movie Belfast

Caitríona and her music producer husband, Tony Gill, announced via social media on 18 August that they had welcomed their first child together, a son. They have chosen not to reveal his name.

Sharing a sweet photo of her baby son's hands on her Instagram feed, Caitríona wrote: "I've been off socials for a while as I was taking some time to enjoy cooking up this little human…"

Caitríona surprised fans in August when she revealed she had given birth to a baby boy

Her caption continued: "We are so grateful for this little soul… that he chose us as his parents. I'm in awe of him already and can't help stare and wonder at all the possibilities of who he will become, where he will go and what he'll do on the big adventure of his life."

Meanwhile, Caitríona also revealed that for the upcoming sixth season of Outlander, which was filmed across the first few months of 2021, they had to shoot scenes at very creative angles to hide her growing baby bump.

She appeared via live stream at the Outlander panel at New York Comic-Con earlier this month. Her co-star Sam Heughan, who appeared in person, explained: "When they knew. [Caitríona was pregnant], they had to really move everything around so we could shoot her out before she got too big… and she got big."

Joining Caitríona in the cast of Belfast, which is due to hit cinemas in the UK on Friday 12 November 2021, are Jamie Dornan, Judi Dench, Ciaran Hinds, and Olive Tennant, daughter of actor David Tennant.

