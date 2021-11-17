Netflix drops first trailer for Queer Eye season 6 - and it's a new look for the Fab Five We can't wait!

Queer Eye is back - and the fab five are leaning heavily into their Texas locale this season.

The first trailer dropped on Thursday and it saw Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk and Jonathan Van Ness walking through an old ghost town in traditional cowboy outfits.

WATCH: Queer Eye Season 6 trailer

Bobby was clearly having the time of his life in a pair of blue jeans, a floral shirt and tan waistcoat with fringe detailing and classic cowboy boots while Antoni kept it casual in light wash jeans, a white shirt and cowboy hat.

Karamo wore a dark blue denim shirt with black jeans and a large buckle belt and Tan wore a light blue shirt with daisy embellishments and white jeans with matching boots.

But Jonathan took things a step in the other direction pairing a split-design shift dress with brown heeled boots.

The show will drop on 31 December 2021 and fans were over the moon.

The fab five rocked cowboy outfits for the first trailer

"Yee-haw! Can't wait for this season! And from the looks of it, it looks like we're in for a wild west adventure, so let's saddle up!" shared one fan as another commented: "Finally some good plans for New Years Eve!"

Queer Eye is a multi-Emmy award winning series that sees the five men help a down-on-their-luck person gain more self-confidence, and improve both their physical and mental health.

It is often hailed for its incredibly emotional scenes as the chosen 'hero' is able to overcome obstacles that had previously held them back.

The show has run five seasons, alongside some specials set in Australia and Japan, and a sixth season will be set in Austin, Texas.

Queer Eye is a multi-Emmy award winning series

Jonathan was recently named to HELLO! Magazine's 2021 Kind List, with the star helping to lift up those around him with his very public storytelling of bdrug addiction and being a sexual abuse survivor, and his announcement in 2019 that he is living with HIV.

Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, praised the star, telling HELLO!: "Jonathan Van Ness is a formative and compelling voice in combating HIV stigma. He is a fierce advocate for increased access to sexual and reproductive health care.

"In 2019, when the Trump administration jeopardized health care for millions by cutting funding for providers who refer patients to abortions, Jonathan used his platform to bring awareness to the role the health care providers at Planned Parenthood played in his own life – and in the lives of so many others. We are so grateful to Jonathan for using his personal journey to encourage people to get tested for STIs and have open, honest, and shame-free conversations about their sexual health."

