Queer Eye's Tan France reveals eight fashion principles to live by The 'Clothes love all' campaign champions inclusivity and diversity

Since appearing on Queer Eye and Next In Fashion, Tan France has fast become a style icon, and now the TV presenter is fronting an exciting new campaign in partnership with Klarna. Championing inclusivity and diversity within the fashion industry, Tan's 'Clothes love all' campaign challenges consumers to reconsider their views on fashion, from the eyes of the clothes themselves.

Tan France wants to create a more inclusive and diverse view of fashion

Combatting prejudice and discrimination, Klarna has worked with the celebrity stylist to develop eight principles which champion a more inclusive and diverse view of fashion. Speaking about the partnership, Tan France said:

"I'm excited to be partnering with Klarna on their new campaign. The philosophy is incredibly important as diversity in fashion should not be a deterrent for shoppers, it should instead make the majority feel more included. The fashion industry has a long way to go so that diversity isn’t just lip service, so I love that at Klarna they’re using their platform to amplify these important messages."

Discussing topics such as respect, gender identity, race, sexuality and disability, these principles when applied to both fashion and life, could help to make the world a better place.

Tan France's eight fashion principles to live by:

1. You don't know how long you will walk in your shoes, so treat them with respect from step one. Same goes for the person next to you, whether it be a friend or a stranger.

2. Clothes are important to culture. People wear beautiful garments to celebrate their culture and take part in important ceremonies, and to reflect their identities. All different, all beautiful and deserving of respect.

3. A dress can make you feel confident, but so can a pair of trousers. It doesn't matter who's wearing them or who they're “designed for,” it's about how they make you feel. If it feels right, it feels right.

4. Vintage clothes are beautiful. Clothes have a history to them, and their story becomes part of the fabric they're woven from. So do humans, and you might find something beautiful from someone with more life experience.

5. No matter how your body works, everyone deserves something that fits like a glove. Even if something doesn't fit straight away, it can always be tailored to suit you - just like there are so many ways we can make our world more accessible.

6. Clothes don't care who wears them, maybe your socks match, maybe they don't. Maybe you wear checks with stripes or maybe you wear all yellow, all the time. You love who, and what, you love.

7. Fashion should be accessible to everyone, and “flattering” is a construct - wear what makes you feel good. Clothes come in all shapes and sizes, and so do humans - that's what makes them unique.

8. While wearing nice clothes is great, it shouldn't break the bank or come at the cost of our planet. We can find ways to work more sustainable pieces into your wardrobe, find pieces that we can wear multiple ways - or share and re-wear!

As part of the campaign, Klarna has also created a series of curated wish lists celebrating diversity, and Tan has made sure to include his own style choices and personal wish list, which is fully shoppable by app users.