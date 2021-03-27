Antoni Porowski has the most bizarre thing in his bathroom The star is part of Queer Eye's Fab Five

Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski has posted a selfie of himself relaxing in an extravagant tub – but it was one of his decorations that got fans talking.

Nestled behind the chef's head was a medium sized figure of Chewbacca from the Star Wars franchise.

The star also clearly paid attention to co-star Jonathan Van Ness, as he had a wide variety of grooming products on a shelf above him, as well as an exfoliating brush.

WATCH: Queer Eye stars have amazing reaction to Emmy nominations

As the star relaxed, he captioned his post with an incredibly relatable thought, as he wrote: "Not not thinking abt unanswered emails."

Fans went wild for the bathtub selfie, but many couldn't take their eyes of the Chewbacca model.

"It's Chewbacca for me," one wrote, and another added: "I'm obsessed with your Tub Chewbacca."

Another said: "Antoni I love that you have Chewbacca behind you!" A fourth fan joked: "Chewy. Just have him answer them for you."

Fans were delighted with the Chewbacca statue

The dog-loving chef has been a part of Netflix's reboot of Queer Eye since it began airing in 2018.

The multi-Emmy award winning series sees Antoni, alongside co-stars Jonathan, Tan France, Karamo Brown and Bobby Berk helping a down-on-their-luck person gain more self-confidence, and improve both their physical and mental health.

It is often hailed for its incredibly emotional scenes as the chosen 'hero' is able to overcome obstacles that had previously held them back.

The show has run five seasons, alongside some specials set in Australia and Japan, and a sixth season is currently being filmed, but it's unclear on when it will air due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The star is known for his love of dogs

As the show is not filmed on a set, and often takes place in enclosed inside spaces or stores, the show hasn't been able to return to full filming like other shows.

However, a tweet in January from Bobby confirmed the show was returning, as he posted a casting call for the series for people based in Austin, Texas.

"We're back baby!!! #QueereyeAUSTIN," he simply wrote.

