New Superman & Lois drama is coming to BBC – and it sounds amazing Are you looking forward to watching this one?

Superman & Lois has been a big hit on US telly, and it's finally coming across the pond for the UK to enjoy! The new series, which stars Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tullock as married couple Clark and Lois, will begin airing on BBC One on 4 December, while the entire first season will also be available on iPlayer. Bring it on!

MORE: Michael McIntyre's The Wheel returns with all-new celebrity line-up

So what will the new show be about? The synopsis reads: "After years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc on Metropolis, and alien invaders intent on wiping out the human race, the pair come face-to-face with one of their greatest challenges ever - dealing with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today's society.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Superman and Lois series is coming to BBC - watch the trailer!

"Complicating the already daunting job of raising two boys, Clark and Lois must also concern themselves with whether or not their teenage sons Jonathan and Jordan could inherit their father's Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older."

Teen Wolf star Tyler plays Superman

Chatting about the show, Sue Deeks, Head of Programme Acquisition, said: "Superman & Lois is an ambitious and involving new superhero series – one we are sure will intrigue and excite not just existing fans, but BBC viewers of all ages."

MORE: Tiger King 2: everything you need to know - cast, release date and more

MORE: It's a Sin cast reunite for beloved Channel 4 show – and fans are overjoyed

Fans were delighted to hear the news, with one writing: "THANK YOU. When I was little, when a Doctor Who season finished, you'd show Wonder Woman; now when Doctor Who finishes you're showing Superman. You have made me ecstatically happy getting this INCREDIBLE series. THANK YOU!" Another added: "Fantastic! Honestly my show of the year."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.