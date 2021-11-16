Chicago Fire fans over the moon as December return date for drama set

Chicago Fire fans over the moon following exciting announcement The firefighter drama returns to screens on 8 December

Chicago Fire is one of those shows that fans go wild for, so it's no surprise that the recent news that the firefighter drama will be taking its midseason break didn't go down too well.

Despite happening every year, it seems that die-hard Chicago Fire fans - or Chihards - are still left bereft when their Wednesday night TV schedule is full of reruns of old episodes instead. However, to get viewers through this difficult period, the bosses behind the show have shared when the wait will be over.

The official Instagram account for the franchise posted a meme this week that showed Taylor Kinney's Kelly Severide and David Eigenberg's Christopher Hermann. Written over a disgruntled looking Severide was "Chihards" while an excited looking Hermann bore the words: "New episodes return 12/8."

The post was captioned: "Good things come to those who wait…" and fans were quick to respond to the news, with hundreds taking to the comment section to express their excitement.

"Three weeks before our show is back!" one wrote. Another said: "Kelly's face is exactly how we all feel right now," while a third excitedly added: "YESS!! I can't wait!!!"

It's expected that old episodes of Chicago Fire will air at the show's usual time slot of 9pm ET for the next three weeks, sandwiched between repeats of Chicago Med and Chicago PD, which are likewise on a midseason break.

However, it seems as if the December episodes are set to make up for the break by bringing viewers some festive cheer. It's been revealed that the December 8 episode of Fire will be a special Christmas-themed installment - and it's very possible that Med and PD will follow suit!

The showrunner for the firefighter drama Derek Haas confirmed the news recently in a chat with TV Line. "For the first time in years, as long as I can remember, we're doing a holiday episode," he said, promising that the episode will "make the Hallmark Channel jealous".

The TV season runs from September until May, but most network shows usually take a break, usually starting around Thanksgiving in late November and ending around Super Bowl Sunday week in February.

In their most recent seasons, all three shows returned to screens two weeks into the new year, on Wednesday 13 January, so viewers actually didn't have to wait until February to catch up with their favourite firefighters, police officers and medics.

