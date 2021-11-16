Inside Succession star Kieran Culkin's one-bedroom apartment with his wife and two kids The actor lives in New York City

Succession star Kieran Culkin may be on a hit show – but he's still living in a one-bedroom apartment in New York City with his wife and two children.

MORE: Succession star Kieran Culkin's sad family history revealed

The 39-year-old revealed his unusual living situation recently, admitting even his wife, Jazz Charton, questioned why the family are all squeezing into such a small space despite Kieran's successful role as Roman Roy on the HBO show.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Succession season three trailer

Before Kieran and Jazz welcomed their now three-month-old baby Wilder, the actor admitted that the couple were forced to give up their bedroom to their daughter Kinsey, two, meaning he and his then-pregnant wife had to sleep on a mattress in their living room.

"We live in New York City apartments, I’m sure it’s similar to this [in London], like, the corner of our bedroom is the nursery. So, we weren’t really prepared for all that," he said on The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X last month.

MORE: Succession season three: everything we know so far

MORE: 9 outfits we want to steal from Succession's Shiv Roy

"And then eventually friends kept telling us ‘You know you’re going to have to give that kid its own room’. We have a one-bedroom apartment, there’s, what, the kitchen? I don’t know, where does it go?"

Kieran and his wife were forced to sleep on a mattress in the living room when she was pregnant

Kieran added: "So eventually the kid took our bedroom and then my wife - who was pregnant the second time while we were shooting through the pandemic – we’re sleeping on a mattress on the living room floor because the baby has the bedroom.

"She at one point turns to me and she goes, ‘You see how we live, right? You know you’re on a hit TV show, right?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah alright we’ll move, we’ll move!’"

Kieran and Jazz live in a modest one-bed with their two children

The couple have now purchased a three-bedroom home with plenty of room for the whole family, but unfortunately, they can't move in just yet as "it's being renovated".

Jazz has shared a few glimpses inside their home on Instagram, revealing a modest décor with white walls, grey carpets and a view that overlooks another building.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.