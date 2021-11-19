I'm a Celebrity: the heartbreaking reason why Naughty Boy dropped out of show Find out why he decided to step away from the show

Naughty Boy is set to enter the Welsh castle on I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! on Sunday, but the musician was originally set to be part of the 2021 cast before dropping out at the last minute. So why did he decide not to do it?

MORE: I’m A Celebrity 2021 full line-up revealed

The performer, whose real name is Shahid Khan, lives with his mother, who has dementia, and revealed that he was going to struggle to leave her during the lockdown. He told the Mirror: "I was gutted I wasn’t able to do the show last year. We were in and out of lockdown and, with so much anxiety, it just didn’t feel like the right time."

Loading the player...

WATCH: I’m A Celebrity 2021 full line-up revealed

He continued: "I'm hoping there is someone in the castle that has had some kind of experience with someone in their family or grandparents with dementia, and that would be a great conversation to have because there's so much to learn, I don't know everything, I'm learning as I go.

MORE: Dan Walker reacts after Louise Minchin kept I'm A Celebrity stint a secret from him

MORE: I'm a Celebrity's 2021 airdate finally revealed

"I think that'd be a good conversation for us to have and for the viewers to watch because no-one's going to expect me to go in and talk about [it]."

In the 2020 series, Jordan North was a last-minute replacement for Naughty Boy, and ended up coming second in the competition, while Giovanni Fletcher was crowned Queen of the Castle.

Naughty Boy was set to appear in the 2020 show

In the upcoming series, Naughty Boy is set to be joined by fellow contestants Richard Madeley, Louise Minchin, David Ginola, Arlene Phillips and Frankie Bridge – and we can't wait to see what's in store for them!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.