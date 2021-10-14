I'm a Celebrity announce major change ahead of new series Ant and Dec recently shared a first look at the upcoming series…

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! will soon be back on our screens and we can't wait to see which famous faces are heading to Gwrych Castle – but it seems there's a big aspect of the reality TV series that will be missing.

The spin-off show, The Daily Drop, will not be returning as the accompaniment to the main show. The programme, which aired on the ITV Hub, was a replacement for previous sister show Extra Camp which was axed in 2020.

It seems the reasoning behind the change could be due to Daily Drop presenter Vick Hope's work schedule increasing. Vick now hosts a prime time show on BBC Radio 1 alongside I'm a Celebrity 2020 runner-up Jordan North.

A spokesperson for ITV confirmed the show "would not be returning", adding in a statement: "We'd like to thank Vick Hope and everyone involved in the show last year for bringing fans of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! all the latest news and gossip."

Vick Hope hostes the spin-off show

Meanwhile, Ant and Dec are clearly thrilled to be back in Wales ready for the upcoming series. Sharing a snap of themselves on social media posing next to a sign reading 'Mynyddislwyn,' the presenting duo teased fans: "Guess where we've just popped to for a little bit of filming."

Fans were thrilled to see what they have been up to, with one writing: "Oooh can't wait for the promo, enjoy that just as much as the series," while another added: "I swear you two never age! Can't wait to see this year's promo! It's been too long since you've been on my screen!"

A third person echoed the excitement for new episodes, tweeting: "Yes I LOVED the Welsh one last year! Having not watched it for a few years it was a nice change!"

