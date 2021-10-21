Richard Madeley has seemingly confirmed that he is set to head to Wales for the upcoming series of I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Appearing on Thursday's edition of Good Morning Britain, the broadcaster explained he had been discussing what to say when rumours of his appearance on the show came up, before stating ITV bosses told him: "You may say, 'I couldn't possibly comment.'"

The 65-year-old then stated: "It's ridiculous! When a secret's out, it's out!" before adding candidly: "And it is true that I've been learning a bit of Welsh." Although ITV are yet to confirm his name is on the bill, this sounds very promising!

The full line-up is expected to be announced very soon as the countdown to the series officially begins. Ant and Dec shared a teaser clip on social media last week of them finding out the celebrity line-up for the first time, and it's safe to say their reactions have made us very excited.

The cast and crew will be heading back to Gwrych Castle once again this year in accordance with travel restrictions as a result of the pandemic.

Richard admitted he's learning Welsh!

Meanwhile, ITV have announced other major news regarding the new series. The spin-off show, The Daily Drop, will not be returning as the accompaniment to the main show.

The programme, which aired on the ITV Hub, was a replacement for previous sister show Extra Camp which was axed in 2020. It seems the reasoning behind the change could be due to Daily Drop presenter Vick Hope's work schedule increasing.

A spokesperson for ITV confirmed the show "would not be returning", adding in a statement: "We'd like to thank Vick Hope and everyone involved in the show last year for bringing fans of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! all the latest news and gossip."

