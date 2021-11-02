I'm a Celebrity's 2021 airdate finally revealed – report

I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is going to be on our screens very soon, and we couldn't be more excited! The Sun has reported that the ITV show is set to start airing on Sunday 21 November and will see a group of celebs deal with all manner of creepy crawlies while spending 20 days in a Welsh castle.

Although ITV has yet to confirm the news, the 2020 version came out on 15 November, and so it is likely that this year's series will follow with a very similar airdate. There are already plenty of rumours swirling around who will be taking part – and we can't wait to actually find out!

WATCH: Giovanna Fletcher is sending her sons secret messages from I'm a Celebrity...

Richard Madeley has seemingly confirmed that he is heading to Wales. During Good Morning Britain, the broadcaster explained he had been discussing what to say when rumours of his appearance on the show came up, before stating ITV bosses told him: "You may say, 'I couldn't possibly comment.'"

The 65-year-old then stated: "It's ridiculous! When a secret's out, it's out!" before adding candidly: "And it is true that I've been learning a bit of Welsh."

Who will be starring in the show this year?

2020's runner-up Jordan North has already issued a warning to celebs entering the show. Chatting on the BBC Radio One drivetime show with Vick Hope he explained: "I think the castle is totally different to the jungle. I think it is harder, I really do. In the jungle you can sit around in the sun all day when you are not doing much, the jungle is a beautiful environment.

"I am not saying Wales isn’t beautiful but that castle is cold. It is cold it is damp it is dark. It was awful. I think it is a lot harder. I think it is a bit more sinister, the trials feel more dark, more sinister."

