Adele drops her album 30… and fan reactions are in

Adele's new album 30 is in – and fans are calling it her best one yet. The singing sensation's 12 new songs dropped on 19 November, and listeners had plenty of thoughts! Find out what fans have been saying about the new album…

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "Hate making premature takes but on the first listen this is Adele’s best album. It is just so clear. This woman is only in competition with herself," while another person added: "I hope Adèlé sees this from her secret account. I get it, friend.

"This is not just a heartbreak album. It’s a life album. A body of work archiving disbelief, acceptance, self-work, accountability, vulnerability, guilt, hope, new love, parenting, maturity & friendship."

Of course, plenty of fans also had a somewhat more devastated reaction to the album, with many gifs and memes being shared to convey their emotions. One person wrote: "'I'll be taking flowers to the cemetery of my heart' ADELE IT HAS BEEN FIVE SECONDS."

Speaking about the song My Little Love, which includes voice notes of her son, Angelo, another person wrote: "Adele really said I'm gonna break your heart into a million pieces with this song," while another tweeted: "NOT HER CRYING ON THIS TRACK?! Adele let me give you a hug and a kiss right now."

Even Taylors of Harrogate got involved in the album's release, hosting a listening party while rating songs on volume of tears shed. They wrote: "Here’s our set up for our #Adele listening party: Coffee, obviously. Chocolate and Biscuits. Isotonic sports drink for replacing fluids lost through crying. A Dell loaded up with photos of our exes."

It’s been a tough 18 months, but I think my heart is still intact.



Adele: hold my grammy#Adele pic.twitter.com/btg9dnp0wA — Taylors of Harrogate (@Taylors) November 19, 2021



Speaking to Apple Music about her album, Adele said: "It was like it really helped me, this album. It really, really did. And I truly do believe, like when we started the interview where I was like, 'There's not an occasion or a scenario or a feeling where there is not the perfect song for it somewhere.'"

