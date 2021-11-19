Wicked star Cynthia Erivo to replace Craig Revel Horwood as judge on Strictly Come Dancing Craig is being forced to miss the show after testing positive for COVID

Although we can't imagine Strictly Come Dancing without Craig Revel Horwood, we're very excited to welcome the replacement judge, Cynthia Erivo! Craig is missing a show for the first time in the series' history after testing positive for COVID-19, and we're wishing him a speedy recovery.

Cynthia is a multi-award winning singer and actor, who just landed the role of Elphaba in the film version of the hit musical Wicked, and will join Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, and Head Judge Shirley Ballas for Musicals Week on Saturday.

WATCH: See Cynthia Erivo in action performing Stand Up at Oscars 2020

The London-born star has previously starred in shows including The Colour Purple, Sister Act and The Umbrellas of Cherbourg. Chatting about joining Strictly for the weekend, Cynthia said: "I'm so delighted to be joining the Strictly judging panel for Musicals Week. Musicals have a unique place in my heart, it’s such a special way of connecting all art and making it one.

"I’m excited to bring my experience to the show and I can’t wait to see what the couples have in store this weekend."

Cynthia is set to replace Craig as a judge

Cynthia is set to star in Wicked alongside Ariana Grande, who will play her best friend, Glinda. Posting on Instagram, the One Last Time singer shared a stunning bouquet of pink flowers from Cynthia, with the card reading: "Pink goes good with green. Congratulations Miss A, the part was made for you, I look forward to sharing this musical journey with you."

Ariana also sent Cynthia flowers, with the card reading: "Honoured doesn't even begin to cover it, I cannot wait to hug you. See you in Oz, all my love, Ari."

