Strictly Come Dancing: Louis Theroux wants to take part in show

Strictly Come Dancing might have it's first contestant for 2022! Louis Theroux has opened up about how he'd love to take part in a reality show – and it sounds like the dancing competition is at the top of his list.

Chatting on The Jonathan Ross Show, he explained: "I like to do something like that once in a while. You have to pick it carefully. I've seen it. I haven’t got a brilliant voice, I’ve got a very narrow range in which I can hold a tune."

WATCH: Louis Theroux in 60 Seconds

He continued: "I like to think I’m a good dancer. I know I’ve had too many drinks when I’m in the kitchen dancing while listening to something on the smart speaker - often hip-hop - and I start doing the funky robot and then I start doing MC Hammer spins. And that’s where it happens and I start thinking I should really go on Strictly [Come Dancing]."

His fellow guests, Sue Perkins and David Walliams, also spoke about their reality show experience and talking of her participation in The Masked Singer, Sue said: "It was a great thing to do. I loved it. It’s a really fab show." David added: "No but the lack of talent has never stopped me! It would be quite fun to do."

A very lively Jonathan Ross Show will air on Friday!

Louis is a regular on our screens, with his documentaries including Weird Weekends and My Scientology Movie being huge hits. Previously speaking to the Who Magazine, he revealed that there are certain topics he will not touch when it comes to making his documentaries as it would make his wife of 12 years feel too "uncomfortable".

"Clearly, I'm not going to do anything that's going to make my wife too uncomfortable," he told the publication. The pair share sons Albert, 16, Frederick, 13, and six-year-old Walter together.

