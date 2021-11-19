Alex Jones to front heartwarming new BBC show The One Show presenter will host the series

Alex Jones is set to front a new BBC show which will see people reunite for the first time after a long period apart. I think we're going to need tissues at the ready for this one...

Each episode of the Reunion Hotel will see guests check-in and reconnect with past lovers, long lost family members and people who have impacted their life in a major way.

The One Show presenter will play an integral part in welcoming the guests and putting them at ease before their big moment.

Located in north east Wales, the hotel will host reunions that are rooted in the surrounding areas or guests that have connections to this part of Wales.

Describing the kinds of people walking through the hotel doors, the official BBC synopsis reads: "A brand new co-commission by BBC Two and BBC Wales will see Reunion Hotel open its doors to those longing for a life-affirming reunion. From giving thanks to life-saving heroes, romantic reunions and emotional homecomings, to the ex-pupil reunited with the teacher who changed his life, everyone’s welcome to check-in to the Reunion Hotel."

"Each episode will feature stories filled with emotion and warmth as guests reconnect and get the chance to say the things they never got to say."

On joining the show, Alex said: To be able to play an integral part in the reunion of lost friendships, family members and past loves is very exciting. I’m so looking forward to checking into the hotel to help bring these heartwarming stories to life, and helping the guests reconnect with a piece of their lives they thought had been lost."

The six-part series, produced by Caernarfon based production company Darlun, is based on a show originally developed and produced for S4C, Gwesty Aduniad.

The show will air on BBC Two in early 2023.

