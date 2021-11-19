Halle Berry named as People' s Icon for 2021 People's Choice Awards What an achievement!

Halle Berry is "so honored" to be named the People's Icon at this year's People's Choice Awards.

MORE: Halle Berry looks fabulous in metallic suit during red carpet appearance

The actress - whose critically acclaimed film Bruised hits Netflix on 24 November - took to social media to share the news, and reveal that Cardi B would be presenting her with the award.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The trailer for Halle Berry's new Netflix film Bruised

"Throughout her career, Halle Berry has broken down barriers, directed and starred in diverse roles that have paved the way for others in the industry,” said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Entertainment Live Events, Specials & E! News, NBCUniversal Entertainment Television and Streaming.

"In addition to her filmography accolades and trendsetting ethos, Berry is known for her philanthropic work with women, children and underserved communities. She is an icon of our time and for all these reasons and more, we are honored to present her with ‘The People’s Icon’ award."

MORE: Halle Berry looks phenomenal in rare date night photo

MORE: Kaley Cuoco celebrates beautiful wedding in jaw-dropping photo

Halle was the first Black actress to win the oscar for best actress, for her work in Monster's Ball, and she has also won an Emmy, Golden Globe, SAG and NAACP Image Award for her performance in HBO’s telefilm, Introducing Dorothy Dandridge.

Halle is also a proud and active supporter of the Jenesse Center in Los Angeles, which supports victims of domestic violence and aims to change the pattern of abuse in the lives of women and children.

Halle shared how 'honored' she felt

The 55-year-old is also a diabetes awareness activist, and has worked with organizations including Afghanistan Relief Organization, Black Lives Matter, Clothes Off Our Back, Love Our Children USA, Make-A-Wish Foundation, Stand Up to Cancer, Revlon Run/Walk, and United Nations World Food Programme.

The 2021 People's Choice Awards nominations were revealed in late October, and 9-1-1 is up for best TV drama alongside Grey's Anatomy, Outer Banks, Cobra Kai, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, The Equalizer, The Walking Dead and This Is Us.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Oprah special is nominated for the best pop special of the year going up against the likes of Demi Lovato's documentary Dancing with the Devil and the Friends reunion.

Halle's new Netflix film, Bruised, is out later this month

Nominated films across various categories include Black Widow, F9: The Fast Saga, Dune, and No Time to Die.

Adele, Justin Bieber, Miranda Lambert, and Ed Sheeran are among the nominees in the music categories, and BTS, Coldplay and the Jonas Brothers all up for the Group of 2021 category.

Britney Spears and Dwayne Johnson are among the nominees in the Social Star of 2021 category.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox