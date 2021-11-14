Kaley Cuoco celebrates beautiful wedding in jaw-dropping home ranch She's that friend with the ranch

Kaley Cuoco had the grandest of weekends as she shared with fans a series of pictures and videos from a beautiful wedding she was part of.

The actress revealed that her best friend got married and she organized the entire ceremony at her stunning home ranch.

The ceremony took place in the outer areas of her $12million California estate, with the grand hills overlooking everyone in the background, which she showed off in a heartwarming video.

WATCH: Kaley Cuoco celebrates beautiful wedding at incredible home ranch

Kaley shared several shots of herself with friends and family, including with the bride herself, as she wrote: "My bestie is getting married at my ranch...it doesn't get more magical than this!!"

She also revealed the enormous space inside her stables where a long table had been set up for the guests to dine on, saying: "I may be an actress but I also host weddings and events LOL."

The Flight Attendant star also delighted fans with a rare peek at her family, including pictures of herself with her father Gary and mother Layne.

The actress' jaw-dropping ranch was the setting for her best friend's wedding

The celebrations also included a hilarious moment when one of Kaley's many horses tried grabbing at her phone case while she was on a call.

The actress resides in a mansion in the Hidden Hills retreat of Los Angeles, which she built with her ex-husband Karl Cook, where she has enough space to also care for her large brood of pets.

She often shares glimpses into her home, usually featuring her dogs, or displaying some of her antics after long days of filming or when having fun with friends.

A recent post from the actress on Halloween from her home left several fans feeling unsettled and also impressed as she displayed her costume.

Kaley shared snippets of her time with family at the wedding ceremony

The actress rocked a scary hot pink mask paired with a hot pink hooded sweatshirt and coordinating pink tie-dye sweatpants in pictures from her lavish backyard with friends and family.

