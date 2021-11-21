An Audience with Adele: everything you need to know She's gonna make us feel her love on 21 November!

Adele is back baby, and to celebrate her return, she put on a spectacular concert at the London Palladium. The show, An Audience with Adele, is set to air on ITV very soon, so when do you need to be cancelling all your plans to see her perform some of her greatest hits including Easy on Me, Skyfall and Rolling in the Deep? Get all the details here…

When will it be on TV?

The one-off special will air on Sunday 21 November at 7.30pm on ITV – so don't miss out! The trailer has revealed that Adele was joined by some seriously famous faces, including her good friend Alan Carr, Stormzy and Samuel L Jackson! Fancy watching the trailer? Have a sneak peek at the show here…

WATCH: Adele performed at the London Palladium – and we're all invited!

What to expect from the concert

The iconic star will perform songs from her album 30 as well as some of her classics. The synopsis reads: "The one-off concert, held at the legendary London Palladium, will also include performances of many of her classic hits in front of a specially invited audience of friends, family, fans, her own personal heroes and heroines, fellow musicians, artists, actors, sportsmen, sportswomen and more."

Are you looking forward to it?

Chatting about the show, the Head of Entertainment Commissioning ITV Katie Rawcliffe said: "As one of the world’s most in-demand stars, we are beyond thrilled to bring this one-off night to ITV. Adele is a remarkable artist and this will be a very special event." So are we, Katie!

When is Adele's album out?

Adele's new album will be released two days ahead of her concert on 19 November, so you have two days to memorise all of her new tunes before settling down to watch the show! Speaking about the album, she said: "I was certainly nowhere near where I'd hoped to be when I first started it nearly three years go. I rely on routine and consistency to feel safe, I always have.

Adele's pal Alan was among guests at the show

"And yet there I was knowingly—willingly even, throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil!" She later joked on Instagram Live that the album was about: "Divorce, babe. Divorce."

