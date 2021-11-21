Frankie Bridge reveals her children's reaction to her I'm a Celebrity news - EXCLUSIVE

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! magazine, author and presenter Frankie Bridge has spoken about how much she will miss her family when she takes part in I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

She and her former England footballer husband Wayne have sons Parker, eight, and six-year-old Carter.

"My youngest is nervous because he knows I'm scared of loads of things, whereas my eldest is more like Wayne – they can't wait to see me doing scary things and being with animals I don't like," she says.

"My happy place is at home with Wayne, my boys and the dog… I like to think I'll channel that when I'm doing the tough trials. It gives me comfort to know my boys will be cheering me on from the sofa, but I'm also jealous I won’t be there with them."

Frankie has revealed how her kids have reacted to her next adventure

And she also tells how Wayne – who took part in the show in 2016 – encouraged her to sign up for the latest series.

"He loved it so much, so when the opportunity came up, he said: 'You have to do it.' My main reason for not wanting to do it was leaving him and the boys, but Wayne was like: 'We'll be fine –go and enjoy yourself.' If he wasn't as encouraging, I probably would've found an excuse not to do it.

"His main advice was to enjoy it, to be myself, and to zone out during the trials, but he's an athlete so he can do that easily – I have a very different mindset to Wayne."

I'm a Celebrity... starts this Sunday

A passionate advocate for mental health, Frankie has been open about her struggles with anxiety and depression and is looking forward to stepping out of her comfort zone on the show.

"I think the castle will be a form of therapy itself. We’ll laugh, cry and be scared together. You become friends with people you might have never met. I think everyone will open up and have really honest conversations."

