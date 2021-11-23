The Outlaws: viewers all saying the same thing following fifth episode Viewers took to Twitter

The penultimate instalment of Stephen Merchant’s hit BBC comedy-drama The Outlaws aired on Monday night and viewers are all saying the same thing about the episode.

Viewers were impressed with last night’s show and have taken to Twitter to praise the "ridiculously good" episode, with one person saying it was the "funniest episode yet" and many hailing Stephen as a comedy genius.

One person tweeted: "The Outlaws is so ridiculously good! You laugh, you get angry, you cry and then laugh again! @StephenMerchant is a genius," while another added: "The funniest episode yet. I absolutely love #TheOutlaws. You’re a true genius, Mr Merchant."

Many fans have also praised the show’s writing, with a perfect balance between drama, humour and heart. One person wrote: "Really enjoying #TheOutlaws. Perfect mix of fun, drama and humanity," while another agreed, adding: "Brilliant series! Can’t wait for the final episode next week. The best thing on TV #TheOutlaws is such a perfected balance between great drama, cracking one-liner comedy, a great cast and a tight script by @StephenMerchant. A season two, surely."

A third person wrote: "Absolutely loved tonight's episode of The Outlaws. A great drama and a great comedy."

While some viewers have watched each episode upon its weekly release, many have already finished the series by watching it on BBC iPlayer and have praised the series as a whole. One person tweeted: "Just finished #TheOutlaws. Thought it was great. Easy to watch, lovely acting and some genuine laugh out loud moments. Really enjoyed it. @StephenMerchant has made a classic here! Excellent stuff," while another added: "Just finished #TheOutlaws by @StephenMerchant. Outstanding! Absolutely loved it."

Viewers praised the acting performances in the show

Fans of the series will be glad to know that a series two is on the way having been commissioned along with the first series at the outset, and therefore filmed earlier this year.

