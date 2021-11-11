Gillian Anderson fans 'heartbroken' after spotting detail from new show The Crown star has undergone a big transformation for the part

Gillian Anderson wowed her social media followers earlier this week when she shared an official photograph of her in character as Eleanor Roosevelt for upcoming series, The First Lady.

But it seems some fans were concerned whether Gillian and her co-star Viola Davis, who is set to portray Michelle Obama in the Showtime drama, had an opportunity to work together on set. Given Eleanor Roosevelt died in 1962, many noted they would not be in the same scenes, leaving them feeling "heartbroken".

After realising the timelines, one person said: "So Viola Davis and Gillian have no scenes together??? This is heartbreaking." Another was keen to ask if perhaps the two actors collaborated away from filming, asking: "@gilliana did you get to work directly with @violadavis??? This is important," followed by two crying emojis.

Others were thrilled in general to see Gillian portray the historical figure and many telling her to "clear her award shelf" for the Emmy's next year. The limited series will focus on the personal and political lives of Michelle, Betty, and Eleanor, tracing "their journeys to Washington through an enlightening intimacy," according to Showtime.

Gillian wowed fans with her transformation

But it seems that despite The Crown star not sharing scenes with leading lady Viola, fans can look forward to seeing them both on screen among a host of other big names. Playing alongside Viola as former US President Barack Obama is The Handmaid's Tale, O-T Fagbenle.

Speaking to EW about her role, Viola admitted that she spoke with Michelle and read her memoir, Becoming, before signing up to play her. "I feel very protective of Michelle," she said. "It's our job as actors not to judge whoever we are portraying, but I ended up thinking she's just dope."

Also appearing in the cast is Michelle Pfeiffer, who will portray Betty Ford, Aaron Eckhart, who stars as President Gerald Ford, and Dakota Fanning as first daughter Susan Ford. Mare of Easttown actor Cailee Spaeny also features in the cast as Eleanor's daughter. The First Lady is set to be released in spring 2022 on Showtime in the US, while a UK release date it set be announced.

