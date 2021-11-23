Outlander book nine: everything you need to know about Go Tell the Bees I Am Gone Will you be picking up a copy?

Ahead of the much-anticipated season six of Outlander, the series' author Diana Galbadon has released the latest in the novel series of the hit time travelling drama. Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone has finally been released. So what can we expect from book nine? Find out here…

MORE: Outlander season six release date finally revealed - and it's so soon!

What is Go Tell the Bees that I Am Gone's plot?

The official synopsis of the latest adventures of the Fraser family reads: "It is 1779 and Claire and Jamie are at last reunited with their daughter, Brianna, her husband, Roger, and their children on Fraser’s Ridge. Having the family together is a dream the Frasers had thought impossible.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Outlander season six official teaser trailer

"Yet even in the North Carolina backcountry, the effects of war are being felt. Tensions in the Colonies are great and local feelings run hot enough to boil Hell’s tea-kettle. Jamie knows loyalties among his tenants are split and it won’t be long until the war is on his doorstep.

Go Tell the Bees that I am Gone, £16, Amazon

"Not so far away, young William Ransom is still coming to terms with the discovery of his true father’s identity—and thus his own—and Lord John Grey has reconciliations to make, and dangers to meet . . . on his son’s behalf, and his own."

MORE: Outlander star Sam Heughan issues plea to social media followers

What will happen to Roger and Brianna in Go Tell the Bees that I Am Gone?

Brianna and Roger are concerned about raising their family in the 1700s, while returning to the twentieth century would be so much safer. The description reads: "Sometimes they question whether risking the perils of the 1700s —among them disease, starvation, and an impending war—was indeed the safer choice for their family."

Are you excited to read the new novel?

What is the fan response to Go Tell the Bees that I Am Gone?

Fans have been unsurprisingly thrilled with the new book, with one writing: "Enjoying early morning reading with my morning coffee. So excited to be reading this Thanksgiving week. It's like visiting family that have been away for a long time. Had to get it on Kindle also so I'd have it first thing when I woke up."

MORE: Outlander: see the cast’s Instagram accounts ahead of season six

MORE: Outlander's Caitríona Balfe shares rare insight into home life with new baby

Another added: "So excited that I could cry - my local Farrell’s Bookshop in Mornington had #GoTellTheBeesThatIAmGone in-stock on release day! Omggggg I’m not ready. I’m not prepared."

Meanwhile, season six will be out in March 2022

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe, who star as Jamie and Claire on the show, were also quick to offer their congratulations to Diana on the new novel, with Sam tweeting: "Awwwww much love! Can’t wait to read Bees!!!!!!" Caitriona added: "Congratulations on #GoTellTheBeesThatIAmGone release day!!!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.