Will there be a season two of Stephen Merchant’s The Outlaws? Fans want to know if the show will return

Stephen Merchant’s new comedy-drama The Outlaws continues on BBC One on Monday night with its fifth episode.

The new show was written and directed by The Office co-creator Stephen Merchant, who also stars as sad-sack corporate lawyer Greg, and has been a huge hit with viewers since it first aired in October. However, with the series nearing its end, fans are asking if there will be a second series.

WATCH: The trailer for BBC's The Outlaws

Will there be a second series of The Outlaws?

Yes, thankfully The Outlaws will return for a second series. The show was commissioned for a two-season run at the outset, meaning the second instalment of the popular comedy-drama was filmed immediately after the first. So hopefully it won’t be too long before it hits our screens again!

An exact date for the second series is yet to be confirmed, however, it is thought that it will be released sometime in 2022.

What is The Outlaws about?

The BBC show follows seven strangers who quickly become friends after being forced to work alongside each other whilst completing their community service. The group join together when one of their own gets caught up in dangerous gang crime.

The series is set in Stephen’s hometown of Bristol and boasts a star-studded cast with the likes of Hollywood actor Christopher Walken and Poldark’s Eleanor Tomlinson.

Talking about casting Christopher, Stephen said: "Someone mentioned Christopher Walken and I thought that would be amazing. What I love about him is that he can do both great charm and be very funny, but also menacing at the same time."

The show will return for a second series

The show recently made headlines after it was revealed that the Annie Hall actor destroyed an original Banksy painting onset of the show. The street artist had painted a rat stood on a paint can on a wall in the city, captioned with his moniker. However, it was confirmed that the Bristolian painter had agreed to leave his mark on the show’s set.

