Will Kirk shares rare look behind the scenes of The Repair Shop - as fan favourite returns The presenter is back filming new episodes!

Will Kirk has shared a rare glimpse of behind the scenes footage on The Repair Shop – and revealed a fan favourite is set to make a return to the barn!

The presenter, who has been a regular on the BBC programme since 2017, took to his Instagram Stories to share the short clip of him behind the camera – before panning to the lens to show Kirsten Ramsay filming a scene. Will captioned the video: "Look who's in today," along with a grinning emoji.

It's not known when the episode will air, but fans are no doubt in for a treat seeing Will and Kirsten, a ceramics expert, on screen together. The team at the Repair Shop are clearly passionate about the work they do and both Will and Kirsten have been candid about getting emotional on the show in previous episodes.

Talking previously to the Sun's TV magazine, Kirsten recalled how nearly all the presenters have shed tears at some point as she explained: "It's very difficult not to get involved sometimes."

Kirsten then went on to state that a teapot was brought into the shop by a father who had recently lost his daughter and was, as a result, looking after his young granddaughter. "This teapot had been passed down through the family through the female line in the family," she said.

Will was excited to welcome Kirsten back into the barn

"And that was extraordinarily emotional. And I do have some sort of personal experience of that myself. That really sort of knocked me sideways if I'm honest."

More recently, Will found himself holding back his tears after a poignant moment during an episode of the programme. The woodwork expert repaired a toy yacht for John, a contributor on the show. The toy boat had plenty of sentimental value with John explaining to the team he used to play with the boat as a child with his younger brother, who sadly passed away from meningitis.

Will, who was visibly emotional after being thanked by John, responded: "It's an absolute pleasure, I know that your parents and your brother," before taking a moment to compose himself. John then added: "Thank you for bringing it back to life."

