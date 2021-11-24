Hawkeye: viewers have emotional reaction to Disney+ show

Hawkeye has finally landed on Disney+, and sees Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) finally out on his own with a solo show as the badass archer. Although the first two episodes were full of comedy and action, and were emotional after the show referenced Natasha Romanoff, who died in Avengers: Endgame.

One fan tweeted: "When Clint started remembering Nat in the Rogers musical... and he saw the little girl dressed as Natasha. WHO IS PAYING FOR MY THERAPY????" Another fan added: "Why does Marvel do this to us?? why do they make us relive the trauma!!!" A third person tweeted: "The little girl dressed as Nat seriously hurt."

WATCH: Jeremy Renner stars in Disney+'s Hawkeye

Fans were also surprised by graffiti in the bathroom on the show which reads 'Thanos was right'. One fan shared the screenshot with the caption: "Ngl, I took that personally," with another writing: "Imagine your bestie sacrificing herself for a god damn stone just to bring everyone back and you'll see a note like this in the bathroom lmao."

What did you make of the show's first episode?

The series has had positive reactions from fans and critics so far, receiving 87 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. The Beat wrote: "Hawkeye refreshes a character that had been pushed to the sidelines with undeniable chemistry and an incredibly promising new leading character," while Empire magazine added: "Hawkeye is modest in terms of threats and mythos compared to its MCU Disney+ predecessors, but it is nonetheless charming and full of heart."

So what is the show about? Hawkeye follows Clint Barton as he takes on a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. The synopsis reads: "Possible? Maybe with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a superhero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit."

