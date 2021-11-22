Richard Madeley's children and wife Judy Finnigan pose for rare family picture as he enters I'm a Celebrity castle The presenter, 65, took part in his first Bushtucker Trial on Sunday

As Good Morning Britain's Richard Madeley entered the I'm a Celebrity castle on Sunday night, his family were proudly watching from home – as seen in a lovely photo posted by his daughter Chloe.

MORE: I’m A Celebrity 2021 full line-up revealed

The qualified PT took to Instagram on Sunday to show her support for her presenter dad by sharing a rare family picture. In it, Chloe could be seen on the sofa next to her nephew Kit, her mother Judi Finnigan and her brother Jack.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Chloe Madeley and Judy Finnigan can't help but laugh at Richard on I'm a Celebrity

"Team @richardmadeleyofficial!" she simply captioned the photo.

RELATED: I'm a Celebrity: the heartbreaking reason why Naughty Boy dropped out of show

MORE: Dan Walker reacts after Louise Minchin kept I'm A Celebrity stint a secret from him

In another post, the 34-year-old shared a small clip of her dad talking about how to keep the fire burning through the night, and she couldn't help but laugh at him.

"When we all get up for a piss in the night, whenever you get up you just put logs in the fire…um…yeah," Richard can be heard saying before Chloe and Judy start laughing.

Chloe shared a lovely family photo on day 1 of the show

"Um…yea," Chloe simply captioned the video.

Friends and fans of the fitness enthusiast were quick to comment, and some were even quick to crown him the King of the Castle.

"I am SO looking forward to this. #Richardforthewin," one wrote, whilst a second added: "Love Richard, hope he wins!"

A third remarked: "It's going to be a great season with him in it, looking forward to the rest of the show."

Richard with Danny Miller and David Ginola

Richard, 65, had quite an entrance on Sunday. Upon his arrival, he immediately learned that he had to take part in a Bushtucker Trial and went head-to-head with Frankie Bridge in The Turrets Of Terror.

They had to make their way to the top of their tower as quickly as possible, unlocking padlocks as they went and with creeping crawlies falling on their heads.

The aim, alongside his other teammates, was to win the keys to the main castle and avoid basic rations in The Clink.

Unfortunately, Richard and teammates Arlene Phillips, Danny Miller, David Ginola and Naughty Boy, lost to Frankie, Matty Lee, Snoochie Shy, Kadeena Cox and Louise Minchin and ended up in The Clink.