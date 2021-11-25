I'm a Celeb viewers have same complaint following Richard Madeley's trial Fans of the show took to Twitter

I’m a Celeb viewers have complained following Richard Madeley’s trial on Wednesday night which saw the TV legend slide headfirst into a rubbish chute filled with rotten fruit and veg and fish guts.

The journalist had ten minutes to find all ten stars which were submerged in the rotting gunge. The trial was the first one since the two teams joined as one big camp, and viewers of the show all had the same complaint.

Fans of the ITV reality series took to Twitter to complain about the "unfair" and "impossible" trial. One person tweeted: "The trial Richard Madeley just did was impossible. No way was anybody ever going to get all those stars. They don’t want them to eat too well this year," while another added: "Ridiculous and impossible trial for Richard Madeley. You knew it wasn’t happening with the time given, even after skipping sections. GET REAL."

Many more viewers seemed to think the trial was too difficult to complete in the ten minutes, with one person commenting: "Look, I'm happy to see Richard Madley struggle in this trial but that was an absolute joke of a trial! #ImACeleb," while another person agreed, adding: "Come on #ImACeleb that trial was unrealistic to complete in 10 mins. How unfair on @richardm56, he gave his best but appeared genuinely disappointed for the team for not getting more stars!!!"

While many viewers were unhappy with the trial set for Richard, some fans of the show found the challenge entertaining and cited Ant and Dec’s commentary as a particular highlight. One person tweeted: "Omg @antanddec just been howling at your commentary during Richard's trial, nearly wet myself #ImACeleb," while another person added: "Ant and Dec during Richard’s trial were absolute gold."

Viewers thought Richard Madeley's trial was unfair

Fans were also quick to notice that Richard appeared to be clean and showered upon re-entering the camp after his trial, leaving them confused. One person tweeted: "Why is Richard completely clean and dry after that trial? I’m sure they get hot showers after trials in Wales," while another agreed, adding: "How is Richard clean going back into camp??"

Wednesday night’s episode also saw Naughty Boy and Dame Arlene Phillips retract their threats to leave the show after receiving a warm welcome from the main camp.

Speaking in the Telegraph, Arlene said: "I was very nervous walking into the main camp and what was inside was a group of people so welcoming I felt quite emotional."

Naughty Boy also had a chance of heart, adding: "Thank god for a new day, the last few days, yeah, they were difficult but God is good but to come here and become a proper family, let’s go."

