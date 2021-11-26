Sam Heughan has made a very candid comment about his career and striving for success – and it's sparked a big reaction from fans.

Appearing on the High Performance podcast with Jake Humphries and Professor Damien Hughes, the Outlander star, who plays Jamie Fraser in the period drama, expressed his passion and ambition for his craft.

WATCH: Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe joke around in cute video

He began: "I think it's important to dream isn't it? And I think it's important to aspire to greatness and new goals." Speaking further about securing success in the acting world and the rumours surrounding him being tipped to be the next James Bond, Sam continued: "And that [dream] in particular is one of many that you'd die for, but also I'm very aware that it's more a bookies dream than anything.

"But yeah I think it is important to dream big, even like as an athlete to dream of going to the Olympics it must be everything. To strive for more is important."

Sam shared a snippet of the interview on his Instagram

After sharing the snippet of the interview on his Instagram, the actor's fanbase were in awe of Sam's ambition. One person said in the comments section: "This is why you are so successful! I truly love your determination and drive.

"We need great role models like you in this world. So glad you continued to follow your dream (s) or we would have never known you. Keep inspiring!"

The actor is gearing up for season six of Outlander

A second follower was also left feeling emotional after watching writing: "It really hit home with me. Excellent interview!" As a third added: "I found this to be the most authentic interview of yours to watch. Loved it."

Meanwhile, a fourth fan echoed the high praise: "You are a such an inspiration in literally so many ways! I can't tell you how thankful I am to get to know such an amazing human being and inspiration as you are. Especially that Podcast showed me once again how grounded you are and in how many ways I can see and reflect myself in you… believing in myself even when I struggle to do so!"

