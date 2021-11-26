Caitríona Balfe oozes Hollywood glamour for night out with famous friend The Outlander actress enjoyed an evening with a fellow TV star

Caitríona Balfe wowed her fans on social media this week when she stepped out for an evening along with a famous friend – and she took Hollywood glamour to a new level in the process.

The actress, who is perhaps best-known for portraying Claire Fraser in historical drama Outlander, posted a number of photos on her Instagram enjoying a night out at the De Beers Jewellers flagship store in London, along with TV star Eleanor Tomlinson.

The TV star wrote: "Thank you so much @debeersofficial for the magical night at your beautiful new store. Such stunning pieces to covet!!!! #adiamondforever #debeers #paidpartnership."

Fans were blown away by the actress' glamorous look. One person said: "You are incredibly gorgeous," as a second wrote: "Gorgeous piece and you look stunning too!"

A third follower spotted Poldark actress Eleanor Tomlinson make an appearance alongside Caitriona and couldn't help but suggest the pair collaborate on a project: "Love you and Eleanor- you have to find a project to work together."

Caitriona Balfe enojyed a night out with Eleanor Tomlinson

Meanwhile, Caitriona is gearing up for the sixth season of Outlander, and the drama is going to back on screens much sooner than fans anticipated. The TV star wrote on Instagram earlier this week: "It's official … Season 6 - coming your way on March 6th," she wrote alongside a new promotional photo of the cast. "So excited for you to see this season."

Season six will consist of just eight episodes, rather than the typical 13 due to the "the challenges of filming in these unprecedented times". Showrunner Matthew B. Roberts explained in a statement to Entertainment Weekly back in summer: "We are excited to get into the editing room to work on bringing the fans one step closer to reuniting with the family back on Fraser's Ridge.

"Filming in 2021 has presented an unprecedented set of challenges which led us to the decision to truncate the season in order to bring the fans the most vibrant and dynamic season as soon as possible."

