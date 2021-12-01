Caitríona Balfe stuns fans with new look for latest venture The Outlander actress was promoting her new movie

Caitríona Balfe has had a busy few weeks promoting her upcoming projects and this week, she blew fans away with her chic look and new hair style while attending the press night for her new movie, Belfast.

MORE: Outlander star Sam Heughan shares incredible announcement with fans

The Outlander star, who is known for her portrayal of Claire Fraser in the historical drama, posted on her Instagram on Tuesday, showing off her head-turning outfit consisting of a tailored trouser suit with a gorgeous cream and black blouse, complete with stylish accessories.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Caitriona Balfe pokes fun at co-star Sam Heughan in hilarious video

But her followers were stunned by her gorgeous hair style – and Caitriona certainly knows how to rock a fringe. The actress wrote in the caption: "In Paris we wear @ysl… Press night for @belfastmovie… Have you seen it yet??"

Plenty of Caitriona's followers were quick to notice her new look. One person said: "You ROCK the new hairstyle and the outfit. Watched BELFAST for the THIRD time yesterday. Every time that I watch it, I love it EVEN MORE." A second wrote: "Fave look of your press tour yet. And the BANGS."

MORE: Caitríona Balfe oozes Hollywood glamour for night out with famous friend

MORE: Sam Heughan makes candid comment about career - and fans are emotional

What do you think of Caitriona's new look?

A third was equally loving the actress' hair: "I’ve seen it twice! You’re always looking beautiful!," as a fourth wrote: "Seen it [five times] now at the theater, loved it! You look absolutely gorgeous and love the bangs."

Caitriona is currently promoting the new movie, which also stars Jamie Dornan, but soon the star will be gearing up to promote the brand new season of Outlander alongside Sam Heughan, which is due for release in March.

Season six will consist of just eight episodes, rather than the typical 13 due to the "the challenges of filming in these unprecedented times". Showrunner Matthew B. Roberts explained in a statement to Entertainment Weekly back in summer: "We are excited to get into the editing room to work on bringing the fans one step closer to reuniting with the family back on Fraser's Ridge."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.