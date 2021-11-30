Who is I'm a Celeb's Simon Gregson's famous wife? See their wedding photo The pair were introduced by a soap legend

Simon Gregson may be well known for playing seven-times married Steve McDonald on Coronation Street, but did you know he has a famous wife in real life?

The soap star is married to Emma Gleave, who ran a cleaning business when they first met but later appeared on Channel 4’s Hollyoaks.

The pair were introduced by Simon’s Corrie co-star and on-screen mum, Beverley Callard, who brought Emma along to the soap’s Christmas party.

Speaking about his wife, Simon revealed that he proposed just six weeks after they had met. He said: "I was sitting in the bath and she was in the bedroom and I asked her, I just knew I wanted to be with her.

"She was so beautiful and we laughed all the time. She brought a lot more laughter into my life and a proper friendship one could trust."

The couple’s engagement party was held at Beverly Callard’s pub at the time, the White Horse in Manchester, before the pair tied the knot in November 2010.

Emma has previously appeared on Hollyoaks

Emma celebrated their ten-year anniversary last year with a romantic Instagram post. Sharing a picture of the two embracing in a kiss on their wedding day, Emma wrote: "So today marks a decade!!! 10 years @fat_dracula how on earth has that happened. A journey filled with major ups, major downs and everything else in between! We always get back up though Si... Happy Anniversary... Here’s to the next chapter."

The couple share three children together, Alfie, 14, Harry, 12 and Henry, five. However, back in 2017, Emma revealed that she had an ectopic pregnancy that nearly killed her. She said in a post: "I usually wouldn’t do this but I was a couple of hours away from not being here to write this.

The couple were married in 2010

"Last night I was rushed into Wythenshawe Hospital. Long story short, I needed a scan desperately late last night and due to staff shortages, no one was on call. I owe my life to Dr Arora who travelled to scan me at midnight and performed life-saving surgery on me through the night."

