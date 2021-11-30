I'm a Celebrity star Arlene Phillips' secrets to her youthful skin revealed

Arlene Phillips has shocked I'm a Celebrity fans with her eternally youthful looks since the new series kicked off last week. In fact, ever since the former Strictly star arrived at Gwrych Castle, ITV viewers have been expressing their amazement at the fact she's 78 years of age.

One viewer tweeted: "I can't believe Arlene Phillips is 78 years young!! Absolute madness" while another commented: "Arlene Phillips needs to drop her skincare routine, because she looks amazing for 78". A third shared: "How just HOW is Arlene Phillips 78?! She doesn't even look like a 78 y/o with Botox/surgery, she just genuinely looks about a natural 50".

But how has she done it? We've rounded up everything Arlene has said about how she's stayed looking so young, from her diet to her skincare regime and whether she's had Botox or plastic surgery.

Does Arlene Phillips get Botox?

Arlene boasts the most amazing glowing complexion and wrinkle-free skin. The star has admitted she treats herself to occasional fillers and said she swears by lifting facials at boutique London aesthetics salon, Skin Associates.

She's not a huge fan of Botox, however, previously telling the Daily Mail: "I've had Botox in the past and it's really, really, really painful. I've had Botox and I've had fillers of some sort, but I’m not very good with needles. I have to have pain-free treatment."

Arlene loves to take care of her skin

Her love of taking care of her skin comes from her daughter Alana, who has instilled a love of all things beauty in her.

"Alana's a make-up artist who's taught me so much about skincare, and I'm now very conscientious about it. I also have occasional fillers done and go for lifting facials," she told the Belfast Telegraph.

Arlene also joked that Alana is that her "secret weapon" when it comes to looking young because her daughter is so good at doing her makeup.

How does Arlene Phillips stay fit?

The fact 78-year-old Arlene is coping with the challenges of living in the Welsh camp is seriously impressive, but it seems the star has always loved being outside and keeping fit and healthy.

Arlene has seriously impressed I'm a Celebrity viewers

Quizzed by the Loose Women ladies back in 2017 about how she looks so good for her age, Arlene revealed she makes time to exercise daily, and particularly enjoys swimming and cycling.

"My energy is always there, I don't even think about how it's there," she said. "I swim, I exercise cycle, I dance."

She also swears by a healthy diet, revealing she carries "bags of chicory" around with her to snack on.

Arlene says daughter Alana (left) has inspired her to take care of her skin

Has Arlene Phillips had surgery?

The ballroom dancer insists she's never had a facelift, however, and wouldn't go under the knife because she's too scared of needles. She told MailOnline: "If I wasn't so afraid of needles and anesthetics I would have everything done!"

Arlene also insisted to HELLO! that should she ever have surgery, she'd come clean about it. She said in a past interview: "There are times when I long to look younger to match my mental age, but I don't want to look bionic, as I'd feel totally foolish." We love her honesty - and think she looks fabulous!

