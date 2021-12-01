A Place in the Sun introduces new presenter after 'months of secret filming' Meet the new face of the Channel 4 show here!

A Place in the Sun will welcome a brand-new presenter to its line-up of regular faces when it returns with a new series in January 2022.

The team behind the Channel 4 travel show has revealed that TV presenter Craig Rowe will be joining the regular hosts on A Place in the Sun, taking hopeful house-hunters around sunnier climates to find their perfect home away from home.

Craig, who previously appeared on ITV's This Morning as the 'gadget guru' and on shopping channel QVC, took to his own social media channels to reveal that he has been filming episodes for the show in "secret".

Alongside a series of behind-the-scene snaps, he wrote: "A new month & I have exciting news; After months of secret filming in Spain, France & Barbados I'm thrilled to announce I'm the newest presenter to join the team of experts of @aplaceinthesun. My debut appearance is January 2022, can't wait to share the sunshine with you."

Craig's first episode will see him travel to the beautiful coastal town of Denia in Spain to help newlyweds Alison and Gabriel find their dream holiday home.

As well as being an experienced TV presenter, Craig has a big passion for property, including buying, renovating and selling properties in the UK and abroad. He's assisted his parents, several friends and a business colleague in searching for, negotiating and then transacting property purchases.

The new series will see the rest of the A Place in the Sun team - including Jasmine Harman, Jean Johansson, Ben Hillman, Laura Hamilton and Scarlette Douglas - jet off to Cyprus, Portugal, Crete, the Canary Islands and Italy.

