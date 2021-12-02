Strictly star Greg Wise has viewers emotional discussing grief of losing sister Clare

Greg Wise has opened up about his grief after losing his sister Clare to cancer back in 2016 during a visit to Lorraine, and viewers were quick to share their own experiences on Twitter.

MORE: Emma Thompson and Greg Wise's son Tindy gives intimate insight into A-list family

The actor, who starred in the latest series of Strictly Come Dancing, said: "She was the big disco diva, she was cremated in a glitterball coffin to banging old 80s disco music. So I had to do this for her and I thought what was rather wonderful, having had the preamble before the dance about grief and about loss and about great sadness, that rather than go into a slightly soppy waltz, we went into a banging disco number which was just silly and upbeat and fun."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Greg Wise's son Tindy reveals family secrets

He continued: "That’s one of the things about someone, when they’ve died, when they’ve left us, they still come back from time to time. They still do reappear and that’s what the dance was about. This person has turned up, is this real? Let’s celebrate because we know that this time’s going to be short.

Clare very sadly passed away in 2016

"Because people who’ve died always come back, my sister constantly visits me in dreams and what’s wonderful is that with passage of time comes a bit more health. She was so very ill in her last few years, she was so ill but now she visits me as a healthy person, as the old silly, fun sister which is just wonderful."

MORE: Emma Thompson brings Hollywood glamour to Strictly as she cheers Greg Wise

READ: Emma Thompson shares hilarious story behind how she met husband Greg Wise

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "'The grief you feel equals the love you felt.' So poignant words spoke by actor Greg Wise on TV today. And so very true. Anyone who has experienced grief will know why." Another person added: "Greg Wise’s words on grief this morning cracked my heart to the core. My Dad died in October. Thank you for all you do for people like me."

A third person added: "How wonderful is #GregWise talking about coping with #grief So eloquently put. The grief you feel when a loved one passes equals the love you felt for that person in life."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.