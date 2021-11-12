Disappointing news for Chicago Fire and PD fans revealed Are you a fan of the franchise?

Bad news, One Chicago fans - there is only one new episode from each show left to air for the rest of 2021.

The NBC franchise will not air episodes of Chicago Fire, Chicago PD or Chicago Med in its usual Wednesday evening slot for the next three weeks. However, it's expected that all three shows will return on Wednesday 8 December for one final outing before the year is through.

WATCH: Crew from Chicago Fire, PD and Med attend the Bears game

It's not all bad news, though, as it seems as if the December episodes are set to make up for the break by bringing viewers some festive cheer. It's been revealed that fans will be treated to a festive-themed episode of Chicago Fire - and it's very possible that Med and PD will follow suit!

The showrunner for the firefighter drama Derek Haas confirmed the news recently in a chat with TV Line. "For the first time in years, as long as I can remember, we're doing a holiday episode," he said, promising that the episode will "make the Hallmark Channel jealous".

Chicago Fire is set to air a festive-themed episode in December

As for why the NBC show has decided to feature a holiday episode (besides just bringing viewers some festive cheer), Derek explained that episode nine is "kind of on this island by itself" as the only episode airing in December before the show's midseason break, which inspired him to do something exciting with it. "So we thought, 'Hmm, maybe we could do a holiday episode.'"

The TV season runs from September until May, but most network shows usually take a break, usually starting around Thanksgiving in late November and ending around Super Bowl Sunday week in February.

In their most recent seasons, all three shows returned to screens two weeks into the new year, on Wednesday 13 January, so viewers actually didn't have to wait until February to catch up with their favourite firefighters, police officers and medics.

The franchise was launched by Dick Wolf - the man behind the Law & Order franchise - in 2012 with Chicago Fire. Chicago PD came next, followed by Chicago Med. Over the last decade, the shows have grown to become some of the biggest on television, with legions of fans all over the world.

