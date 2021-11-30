Will be there a series two of Showtrial? Find out what the future holds for the BBC programme…

Did you enjoy Showtrial on BBC? Over the past five weeks, the gripping drama has had viewers on the edge of their seats – but on Sunday, the series came to a dramatic finale.

Many were full of praise for the fifth and final instalment of the show, which kept fans guessing throughout about the truth behind Hannah's murder. But now that some loose ends are tied up, what does the future hold for Showtrial? Here's what we know about a potential series for the BBC drama, but warning – spoilers are ahead.

Will there be a series two of Showtrial?

The BBC are yet to confirm whether Showtrial will return for a second season, however, it's not all bad news. Star of the show, Tracy Ifeachor hinted at the idea in an interview with Radio Times. "I really don't know," she began, adding: "But what I would say is, you know, Cleo Roberts is a solicitor, and you know, she's just gonna keep going. Talitha's life is going to keep going." Sounds promising to us!

Did you enjoy Showtrial?

How did series one of Showtrial end?

Showtrial told the story of Talitha Campbell who was initially accused of murdering fellow university student, Hannah Ellis, and the series consisted of five episodes unpicking her murder trial and unfolding the truth behind the crime.

The finale saw Talitha being found not guilty of Hannah's murder and, instead, saw the jury name Dhillon as guilty for murder. However, in the final few minutes of the episode, Talitha visits her solicitor, Cleo, at her office. Smiling, she says: "We did it, Cleo. We so totally fooled them. Your face. I thought it didn't matter, I thought it was all about process."

The BBC are yet to confirm is Showtrial will have a series two

She then bursts out laughing, saying: "Gotcha!" But as she leaves, Cleo looks out at her window at Talitha, clearly doubting whether Talitha really was responsible for Hannah's death.

Given the ending is somewhat left for the viewers to decide – the story certainly has somewhere to go, meaning a series two would definitely have enough material.

What did the fans make of Showtrial?

Fans generally found Showtrial an enjoyable watch. But the finale generated a more mixed response. One viewer tweeted: "We just finished watching #SHOWTRIAL. While I thoroughly enjoyed it, I hate that the ending is open to the viewers' interpretation. I'm the same with books; tell me what happened. Don't expect me to write the end. I find it annoying and lazy. Does anyone else ever feel like that?"

Another, however, was more positive, writing: "What a brilliant cast. Absolutely gripping stuff, being tugged one way then the other. The ending though! Was I supposed to be thinking hmm??? But that was the beauty of it."

