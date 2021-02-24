Ricky Gervais gives major update on After Life series three The actor appeared on Wednesday's Lorraine

Ricky Gervais has given fans a major update on when they can expect the third series of his hugely popular Netflix comedy, After Life.

The writer and actor, who plays the lead role of Tony in the show, appeared on Wednesday's edition of Lorraine and revealed when filming and production is due to commence.

"Everything going well, we film in April and May, and then it takes a few months to edit and then it takes a few months to put it into 160 languages.

WATCH: Ricky Gervais reveals when fans can expect After Life series three

"So I'm hoping by the end of the year, and that'll be the final instalment. It's the first time I've done a third series of anything but it felt right and I fell in love with the characters, I think this should be it."

The comedy has been widely praised thanks to its incredibly moving subject matter mixed with light moments of humour, something Ricky states has prompted a huge reaction from fans.

The Office star told Lorraine: "When you deal with a taboo subject, people see themselves. I've never had a reaction like this. Even I was worried, this is about a guy who loses his wife to cancer, he's suicidal and he treats the world terribly as a punishment."

Ricky's show After Life has been hugely popular

He added: "But when it went out, people went up to me on the street saying, 'I lost my brother three weeks ago' or 'I lost my mum this year', and you realise that everyone's grieving. And so they like seeing themselves reflected, even if it's bad news or taboo subjects. But no harm can come from discussing taboo subjects, it makes them less scary. And people have found this really helpful."

After Life, which has been streamed by over 70 million people since it first aired in 2019, sees Ricky take on the lead role as Tony alongside other big names such as his former Extras co-star Ashley Jensen, Penelope Wilton, Roisin Conaty and Joe Wilkinson.

