Strictly's Rhys Stephenson causes stir as makes rare mention of girlfriend: 'I hope you're jealous!'

Rhys Stephenson caused quite a stir on the latest episode of Strictly Come Dancing, but not for the reason you would expect.

Dancing with partner Nancy Xu, Rhys wowed viewers with his steamy Argentine Tango to 'In The Air Tonight' by Phil Collins, which landed three coveted tens from the judges. But there may be someone who was left with mixed feelings about the dance - his girlfriend watching at home!

Discussing the steamy dance, Claudia Winkleman cheekily asked the CBBC presenter: "What did your girlfriend Beth say when you told her you were doing the Argentine Tango?" to which Rhys replied: "Beth said: 'If i'm not jealous, you're not doing it right'."

He then turned to the camera and said down the lense: "So, Beth I hope you're both proud and jealous!"

"Livid. Tearing up all the photographs of you together," Claudia joked before Rhys interjected: "And crying with joy. All at the same time!"

Rhys joked about making his girlfriend jealous

This is the first time Rhys has discussed his other half on the show, and very little is known about her besides her name. It seems like the couple prefer to keep their relationship out of the spotlight as Beth has yet to make an appearance on Rhys' social media channels.

However, it is possible that she is among those in Rhys' heartwarming Strictly announcement video that he shared on Twitter back in September. The video shows the TV star telling his nearest and dearest family and friends about his Strictly signing.

