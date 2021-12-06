Strictly Come Dancing star Dan Walker reveals who he thinks should be in semi-finals Are the four best couples through to the final?

Dan Walker has shared an update after being voted out of Strictly Come Dancing following the quarterfinals, and it sounds like he is thrilled that his fellow celebs, AJ Odudu, Rhys Stephenson, John Whaite and Rose Ayling-Ellis made it to the semi-finals.

Posting a clip of himself on the show with Nadiya on Monday morning, he captioned the snap: "I’m sad it’s over but I’m so thankful it happened. We had an amazing run & the right 4 people are in the SF - Rose, John AJ & Rhys are all brilliant. I’m so glad everyone has seen the real @nadiyabychkova this series. She taught me how to dance… I taught her cricket."

Dan previously took to Instagram after the news was confirmed with a message to his critics. He wrote: "To the angry mob who shouted, insulted and moaned each week… please think about your words. I can thankfully cope with it but others can’t and some of it is cruel, unkind and unnecessary. I love watching Strictly for the brilliant dancers but also for the improvers, the no-hopers and the ones who surprise themselves and everyone else."

Dan opened up about leaving the show

He added: "Well… what a ride! Strictly has been a truly wonderful experience for me. I have met some amazing people and enjoyed every second. It has been magnificent to be a small part of a show that means so much to so many people. I came into it a complete beginner with the lowest of expectations and ended up coming 5th!"

