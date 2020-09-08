Martin Lewis announces exciting news - and we're delighted for him A congrats is in order for the TV personality

Martin Lewis has said that he was genuinely "really moved" after winning Best Lifestyle Show at the TV Choice Awards on Monday, for his programme The Martin Lewis Money Show.

The financial journalist said: "I’ve been doing money programmes "I’ve been doing money programmes on the telly for 20 odd years, and when I started I couldn’t get anybody to talk about money. Financial capability and empowerment is absolutely crucial to our nation and has never been more important than it is at this telling time, right now.

"So to get our first ever TV award for teaching people about financial competence and financial education, two of my long time passions… the fact that it can happen on primetime TV and people are even willing to vote for it… I’m genuinely really moved."

Others shows to win big included This Morning, which won Best Daytime Show. Phillip Schofield joked: "If you did vote for us, then what can we say, thank you very, very much indeed. And sorry Piers!" Holly added: "That really is lovely, thank you very much. We do really like this award because it’s voted for by all the readers. I can feel another glass of champagne coming on!"

Alison Hammond added: "It's the fifth one we’ve won, we beat off GMB, Piers Morgan, Loose Women, The Chase, soz guys, but we won... On behalf of all the nation, you have been absolutely amazing, along with Eamonn and Ruth, Rochelle, Dermot, Ore and myself obviously, and everyone here, all the team, backstage, in the gallery.

"Seriously, you have been absolutely amazing and you do deserve this. This is due to COVID why we got this and we do deserve this."

