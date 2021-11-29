Phillip Schofield sparks concern among fans with This Morning appearance The TV presenter wasn't feeling himself on Monday

Phillip Schofield sparked a concerned reaction among viewers and his fans on Monday with his appearance on This Morning.

MORE: Holly Willoughby's surprising sleep struggles revealed

The TV presenter, who hosts the ITV show alongside friend and colleague Holly Willoughby, admitted he'd been suffering with a bout of laryngitis and could be heard with a croaky voice while presenting the show.

The 59-year-old told viewers at the top of the programme that he was struggling with his voice but feeling "okay", as his co-star then joked: "Don't panic, we haven't changed his voice to protect his identity."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield forced to apologise on This Morning

Phillip then said: "I have been fully tested, I feel amazingly good, but I have a touch of laryngitis." Holly responded: "So you're just going to sound kind of sexy, I guess!"

Meanwhile, despite Phillip assuring viewers he felt fine, many took to social media to share their concerns. One person tweeted: "Does Phil need a fisherman's friend?! Sounding a bit husky @thismorning #ThisMorning."

A second fan of the show wrote: "Phil sounds a bit croaky!! #thismorning," as a third said: "Has Phil got a cold? #thismorning." A fourth added: "Phil's clearly got a cold, he should be home!"

MORE: Phillip Schofield and wife Stephanie Lowe share rare PDA on night out

MORE: Alison Hammond thrilled after being revealed as popstar’s celebrity crush

The presenter was suffering with a sore throat on Monday

Another viewer, however, saw the funny side, writing: "Phil still working even with a sore throat. He obviously didn't want to miss out on the studio's Christmas decorations reveal. #ThisMorning."

Phillip's health update comes soon after he shared the exciting news that he had received his COVID-19 booster jab recently.

The This Morning presenter took to his Instagram Stories over the weekend to share the news with his 3million followers, and he did so by simply uploading a photograph of his vaccine card with the caption: "Boosted!!" The official card showed that Phillip received his third dose of the vaccine on Saturday, and he was given the Pfizer jab.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.