I'm a Celebrity 2021 winner announced - LIVE UPDATES

The I'm a Celebrity final is tonight and will see one of our remaining campmates crowned this year's King or Queen of the Castle – but who will it be? With the trials over and the voting lines open, it's going to be a tough call for the ITV reality show.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates from the castle as we come to the end of the 2021 series.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Simon Gregson's adorable kids show support ahead of I'm a Celeb final

In third place...

After being confined in the Tomb of Doom and covered in snakes for her final trial, Frankie Bridge was announced in third place in this year's I'm a Celebrity.

When asked by Ant and Dec why she signed up for the show, the singer revealed: "I really like to push myself and do things that take me out of my comfort zone, and being quite a naturally anxious person, I kind of wanted to prove myself wrong on things that I'm really scared of and show other people that if you're scared you can do them and end up smiling at the end."

When pressed about who she wanted to win out of Danny and Simon, Frankie said: "Even when we first started I thought Danny would be the King of the Castle and I think he deserves it. He is obsessed with the show, as you know… But I love them both, it's hard."

Frankie was trapped in a tomb filled with snakes for her final trial

A closer look at the final three contestants

Simon Gregson

Soap icon Simon signed up for the show after encouragement from his wife and three boys – Alfie, Harry and Henry Teddy – and has said that he would love to take home the crown for them.

Before entering the castle, the Corrie star was asked what it would mean to win the show. "It would be a really big achievement as it is such a big show," he said. "It is quite an accolade to go all the way to the end and it would be great for my kids. They would love it and it would be brownie points at school for them!"

Despite arriving at the castle as a latecomer, Simon has proved to be a favourite with the public and was even voted the funniest campmate in Saturday night's show.

Simon was voted the funniest in camp by the public

Frankie Bridge

The Saturday's singer got off to a great start on day one of the show after smashing the first castle trial, Turrets of Terror, beating TV legend Richard Madeley. Since then, Frankie has proved she has plenty of fight in her and despite previously admitting to being "scared of most things", has conquered every trial she's been faced with.

Fans will also remember when she opened up about her mental health struggles and received praise from the public for her honesty and strength. She told fellow campmate Matty Lee: "My main reason for wanting to get better was because I knew I wanted kids. I was like, I can't be like this if I want to be a mum."

Frankie was praised for speaking about her mental health

Danny Miller

Danny initially agonised over joining this year's show, having welcomed a baby boy with his fiancée in October, but ultimately decided that he couldn't turn down an "opportunity of a lifetime" – and we're glad he didn't!

The Emmerdale star has been keeping viewers entertained ever since episode one's helicopter ride to the castle, when he admitted to almost being sick. Since then, Danny has won over viewers with his hilarious remarks, positive attitude and not to mention, his infatuation with former footballer David Ginola.

The public loved Danny's bromance with David Ginola

