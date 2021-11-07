The Larkins star reveals wife's less-than-impressed reaction to role for surprising reason

The Larkins star Stephen Hagan has revealed that his wife was less than impressed when she found out he was cast as a love interest for Bridgerton’s Sabrina Bartlett.

MORE: Bridgerton creator reveals why Rege Jean Page was 'smart' to leave show

The star plays the smooth-talking Tom Fisher who has his sights set on Mariette, played by Sabrina, when he first arrives in the Kent village.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stephen spoke to Lorraine about his wife's reaction

Chatting to Lorraine Kelly on her morning show, Stephen revealed that his wife, who is a big fan of Bridgerton, wasn’t thrilled when he was cast opposite Sabrina. He said: "So I got the part, and she was like 'Well who’s playing Mariette?' And I was like, 'Well, it’s Sabrina Bartlett,' and my wife, straight away, knew she was in Bridgerton."

"I still haven’t watched any of Bridgerton, I thought it was the best way to approach it. She has seen Bridgerton, so obviously, my wife was overjoyed to know that I was spending the summer with Sabrina," he joked. "And obviously because of COVID, she was like, 'Oh I was wanting to come down on set,' and I was like 'You’re not allowed to,' and it’s like 'Oh, of course, I can’t come and watch you kiss another woman!'"

"No, she was very supportive," he clarified, laughing.

MORE: Meet Sabrina Bartlett, the breakout star of The Larkins

MORE: Bridgerton boss confirms when series will end

The actor also revealed that The Larkins premiere date was a day of celebration for both him and his mother who had been told she was cancer-free. He said: "It was a double celebration, it had obviously been a Sunday night so she kicked out the champagne and we sat beside each other, with my wife and my step-dad, and we sat and watched it."

Stephen also revealed that The Larkins premiere was a double celebration for him

"Which was brilliant for me and for her, I keep saying it’s as much her success as mine because she put so much work into it, but also she had a little cancer scare this year but she’s all good now. So it was kind of a double celebration that she got the all-clear and we got to sit down and watch this on TV. So it was brilliant."

For those who are yet to see the new ITV comedy-drama, it follows the working-class Larkin family, a good-hearted and optimistic group of people who are always happy to share what they have with others.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.