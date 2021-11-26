Coleen Nolan's jaw-dropping Christmas tree leaves Loose Women co-stars amazed

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan has the most incredible Christmas tree – and even her co-stars Christine Lampard, Jane Moore and Andrea McLean agree!

RELATED: 15 best Black Friday homeware deals 2021: From M&S to John Lewis & Dunelm

The TV star took to Instagram to proudly display her Christmas decorations, writing: "I just LOVE Christmas!" Coleen had taken a photo inside her open-plan kitchen, where she had placed a giant tree on top of a wooden table in front of the floor-to-ceiling windows. She wound white lights around the tree and added traditional red, silver and green ornaments to the branches – beautiful!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Coleen Nolan films inside bedroom at family home

More pretty white lights could be seen in the reflection of the windows, adding a festive touch to the monochrome kitchen, which boasts black worktops, white walls and grey and white cupboards.

Her comments section was flooded with compliments, including Saira Khan who wrote: "Bloody early girl - but it looks fantastic," and Christine Lampard who added: "I just LOVE your tree."

PHOTOS: Loose Women stars' deluxe homes: Ruth Langsford, Coleen Nolan, Frankie Bridge and more

READ: 10 best wreaths for Christmas: From Marks & Spencer to John Lewis and Amazon

The Loose Women star has decorated her home for Christmas

Andrea McLean gushed: "Ohhhhh I have tree envy," while Jane Moore joked: "Bit small."

Coleen is likely planning to celebrate the festive season with her children Shane Jr, 32, and Jake, 28, whom she shares with EastEnders star Shane Richie, and daughter Ciara, 20, with Ray Fensome. It is possible that she may also invite her new boyfriend, whom she met via dating app Tinder in the summer, since she recently revealed that he met her children after just three and a half months.

Coleen shared a different view of her kitchen on Loose Women

Speaking to The Mirror, she said: "I am really happy – he makes me feel like I am 20 again.

"It has only been three-and-a-half months so it’s really early but we are dating and the kids have all met him and love him."

Coleen moved to Cheshire during the first UK lockdown, and her stunning countryside bolthole with smallholding is the first property she has bought on her own after she divorced Ray.

During a chat on Loose Women, she opened up about her new home. "I love my kitchen," she said. "It's a new house so I'm loving it."

She went on to explain the struggles she faced moving home while adhering to coronavirus guidelines. "It was really close to whether we could or we couldn’t move and luckily the solicitors said that because we'd exchanged and completed actually by law you have to kind of move. But we had to do it while we were social distancing, so it took three cars and a really small van, it took 12 and a half hours for us to move 20 minutes up the road. With 15 animals."

MORE: Martine McCutcheon's fans are obsessed with her wild Christmas decorations

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.