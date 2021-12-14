You Don't Know Me: viewers unimpressed by 'disappointing' ending

The BBC aired the final episode of its new legal drama You Don't Know Me on Monday night and fans of the show are divided over the open ending which let the viewer decide whether or not Hero was found guilty by the jury.

The last episode revealed that it was Hero's younger sister, Bless, who actually killed Jamil, rather than Kyra, whom our protagonist blamed for the killing.

WATCH: What did you think of the open ending?

Despite the truth, Hero stuck with his story in court and pinned the blame on Kyra. With Kyra having fled the country, the jury was left to decide whether to believe Hero's testimony.

In the final moments of the episode, viewers are presented with two verdicts and the alternate realities they cause. When the head juror is called upon to announce the verdict, Hero stares down the camera and the screen cuts to black.

Viewers seemed to be divided over the open ending, with some enjoying the twist, while others were "disappointed". One person took to Twitter, writing: "Ambivalent and ambiguous. Series destroyed by episode four. I don't want to choose my own ending. Until then it was a terrifying insight into a different world," while another person agreed, commenting: "Agree with every word of that, thought exactly the same. #YouDontKnowMe final episode let it down, so disappointing."

Despite the open ending, some fans seemed to enjoy the series as a whole. One person wrote: "Seriously?! What kind of ending was that? Did he get found guilty or not? But what a phenomenal series #YouDontKnowMe," while another added: "Also enjoyed #YouDontKnowMe, although was not at all impressed with that ending. Not keen on ambiguity."

Viewers were divided over the open ending

While some viewers were irritated by the ending of the drama series, many enjoyed the ambiguous last moments. One person tweeted: "I’m not normally keen on open endings but loved the way #YouDontKnowMe finished. I chose the optimistic version. First-class writing, acting and direction."

A second person agreed, adding: "#YouDontKnowMe on @BBCOne is exceptional!! The ending took me by surprise with a twist that has left me pondering but that’s good in my book. Superb lead by Samuel Adewunmi."

