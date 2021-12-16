Dianne Buswell sparks comments as she speaks about Strictly final The Strictly Come Dancing star's fans said the same thing!

Dianne Buswell shared some sweet photos with her boyfriend Joe Sugg this week as she shared her feelings about appearing in the final of Strictly.

The dance pro wasn't referring to this week's big event, however – although she will take part in a group dance on Saturday.

SEE: Dianne Buswell looks unrecognisable in emotional post on Strictly dance dreams

Instead, Dianne was reflecting on the pair's experience in the final three years ago, shortly before they became a couple.

Posting two photos with Joe outside a shop as they embarked on their Christmas shopping, the glamorous redhead wrote: "Apparently today was 3 years since we danced the final on Strictly together [heart emoji]. Honestly where has that time gone!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dianne Buswell reveals Joe Sugg's reaction to their reunion

Dianne continued: "Well today 3 years on a little bit of a different scenario we went and started key word being STARTED the chrimbo present shopping!

MORE: Dianne Buswell sparks comments with unexpected change to appearance – and it's fabulous

SEE: Strictly's Dianne Buswell reveals favourite £2k feature at home with Joe Sugg

"How’s your Christmas shopping going ? Or are you that person like my mum who starts buying gifts in May?"

Dianne reflected on her and Joe's experience on Strictly

The star's followers were quick to react to the post, including Dianne's co-star Nancy Xu, who simply responded with a string of red heart emojis.

Several of the 32-year-old's fans shared happy memories of that evening, while others expressed their disbelief that it had been three years since the popular duo performed in the final, with one commenting: "Where has that time gone. You're both amazing."

Others added: "Cuteee!!! cannot believe it’s been 3 years," and: "I was there with my mum. Was the best night watching you both dance."

The couple met when they were paired on Strictly in 2018

Some of Dianne's other followers, however, replied to her question about Christmas shopping, with one writing: "Been done ages [laughing and heart emojis]."

Most admitted that they weren't quite so organised, however, with their comments including: "Just started shopping Sunday and still have so much to do," and: "Well I thought I'd finished until my six year old asked for something which wasn't on his list..."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.